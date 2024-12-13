Ex-Newcastle United defender Fernández announces retirement

Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernández has now announced he will be retiring from football later this month.

Fernandez currently plays for Estudiantes in his homeland of Argentina and as the club prepares for the Los Pincharratas' Trofeo de Campeones de la Superliga final he will be ready to say his goodbyes from the professional game when the 90 minutes are up.

Manager Rafa Benítez brought him to St. James' Park in August 2018 where he made 89 appearances, scoring twice for the Magpies as he became a fans favourite.

Years later he left for Elche then had a short spell at Al-Duhail in Qatar before returning home to his first club Estudiantes in 2023. For Argentina, he earned 32 caps and was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in 2014 before losing to Germany in dramatic fashion.

Newcastle United sent the defender a message on Twitter to say farewell to a much-loved character.

“Our former defender, Federico Fernández has announced his retirement from football as he’s set to play his final game on December 21.

"Congratulations on all you have achieved in your playing career Federico Fernandez

"We wish you all the very best for the future.”