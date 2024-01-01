Tribal Football
Ex-Newcastle scout Montgomery: Olise should've been a target
Former Newcastle United scout Paul Montgomery wishes the club had pursued a different Crystal Palace player this summer.

The Magpies spent most of the summer pushing to sign Marc Guehi from their Premier League rivals.

However, Montgomery felt that Michael Olise, who signed for Bayern Munich, should have been a target.

He told Chronicle Live: "Olise would have been a definite upgrade in what they have at outside-right and there would have been no haggling over the fee which was already set. 

”Activate the clause and you have him. 

“I believe Newcastle were interested when Palace got Olise from Reading for £8.37m and he has come on a ton since then."

