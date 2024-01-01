Ex-Man Utd youth coach Harris: McTominay will be unbelievable for Napoli

Former Manchester United youth coach Neil Harris feels Scott McTominay's talent will be recognised at Napoli.

Like McTominay, Harris left United earlier this year.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "It's not a coincidence that most of the people who 'make it' have support networks, people who are relaxed around them. His dad, Frank, is a brilliant person and his mum trusted us impeccably with him. If we didn't bring him on a tour, we explained why and there was no fuss.

"Scott was an early developer in terms of his talent, but he stalled a bit because of his growth and injuries, but that's why I think he'll have a career until he's 34 or 35. He looks after himself and because his maturation was so late, he can probably play until whenever he wants.

"And I am telling you now, he will be an unbelievable success in Naples. I spoke to him the other day and he's loving it. I told him when he was moving that they'd love him over there because his DNA is work rate and desire and honestly, I think his career has been very underrated."