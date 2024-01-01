Ex-Man Utd youth coach Harris: McTominay will be unbelievable for Napoli

Like McTominay, Harris left United earlier this year.
He told the Manchester Evening News: "It's not a coincidence that most of the people who 'make it' have support networks, people who are relaxed around them. His dad, Frank, is a brilliant person and his mum trusted us impeccably with him. If we didn't bring him on a tour, we explained why and there was no fuss.
"Scott was an early developer in terms of his talent, but he stalled a bit because of his growth and injuries, but that's why I think he'll have a career until he's 34 or 35. He looks after himself and because his maturation was so late, he can probably play until whenever he wants.
"And I am telling you now, he will be an unbelievable success in Naples. I spoke to him the other day and he's loving it. I told him when he was moving that they'd love him over there because his DNA is work rate and desire and honestly, I think his career has been very underrated."