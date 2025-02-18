Ex-Man Utd star Rooney kicks off new coaching job in Dubai

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has officially started his new coaching role just weeks after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Rooney departed Home Park on New Year’s Eve with the club bottom of the Championship and battling relegation.

Since then, he has returned to punditry, working for Amazon Prime’s Champions League coverage alongside his previous stints with Sky Sports, BBC, and TNT Sports.

Now, the 39-year-old has taken on a new challenge in Dubai, running a coaching school for children at a luxury hotel.

The program, called Train with Wayne, is set to run during the February half-term, offering young players a chance to learn from the former England star.

Football Escapes shared a photo of Rooney leading a training session, smiling as he embraced his latest venture.

