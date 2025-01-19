Ex-Man Utd keeper Van der Sar admits football return in thoughts

Former Ajax technical director Edwin van der Sar admits he feels ready to return to football.

Van der Sar has been out of the game for 18 months after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.

Speaking on the The Coen & Sander Show, the former Manchester United and Fulham goalkeeper said: “It starts to itch a bit more, working in a team. Yes. Actually yes.

"But I have to think for myself: do you want another 40, 50, 60-hour job or do you do some projects? Gradually I think that football attracts a bit again. But I have already had the most beautiful job in the Netherlands ...

"I'm actually fine with that. If something comes, we put it side by side and compare it. And then we will look."