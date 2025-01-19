De Ligt: Man Utd pressure greater than Juventus and Bayern Munich
Matthijs de Ligt says the pressure at Manchester United is unlike anything he's experienced.
The Holland defender's club cv includes Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich.
But he says: “It’s a really big club, an amazing club - and it’s a lot of pressure, I have to say.
“I’ve played for several big clubs and the pressure is always high. But the feeling you get here is that the pressure is maybe worldwide - and it’s the most I’ve experienced so far.
“It’s not easy to handle that - particularly for young players. But I’ve had some experience of other big clubs so maybe in that sense it could be a little bit easier for me.
“I imagine that for other players it might be a little more difficult. That’s why it’s so important we get the crowd behind us - just to get the confidence in to all the players.”