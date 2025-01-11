Antony sues former club Ajax for "tonnes" of withheld wages

Manchester United winger Antony (24) is suing his former club Ajax after the Amsterdam side withheld tonnes of euros from the Brazilian's wages prior to his big Premier League move.

Antony moved from Ajax to Manchester United in August of 2022 but did not report to several practice sessions and purposely missed the Eredivisie fixture against Sparta Rotterdam as a protest to Ajax's high demands in negotiations with the former Premier League champions.

The winger, who has only managed to find the net 12 times since moving to Manchester, subsequently got fined three times, amounting to a total of "several tonnes", according to both Voetbal International and Algemeen Dagblad.

This week, over two years since his €95 million move to England, Antony and his lawyer started the arbitration case against Ajax and demanded the tonnes of withheld wages back from the 36-time Dutch champions.

A verdict is expected within a month's time.