Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Antony sues former club Ajax for "tonnes" of withheld wages

Flashscore
Antony has only scored 12 goals in 94 appearances for Manchester United
Antony has only scored 12 goals in 94 appearances for Manchester UnitedAction Plus
Manchester United winger Antony (24) is suing his former club Ajax after the Amsterdam side withheld tonnes of euros from the Brazilian's wages prior to his big Premier League move.

Antony moved from Ajax to Manchester United in August of 2022 but did not report to several practice sessions and purposely missed the Eredivisie fixture against Sparta Rotterdam as a protest to Ajax's high demands in negotiations with the former Premier League champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winger, who has only managed to find the net 12 times since moving to Manchester, subsequently got fined three times, amounting to a total of "several tonnes", according to both Voetbal International and Algemeen Dagblad.

This week, over two years since his €95 million move to England, Antony and his lawyer started the arbitration case against Ajax and demanded the tonnes of withheld wages back from the 36-time Dutch champions. 

A verdict is expected within a month's time.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEredivisieAntonyAjaxManchester United
Related Articles
Van Persie Jr pens first pro Feyenoord contract
Man Utd winger Antony rejects move to Olympiacos as Real Betis and Benfica watch on
Olympiacos in Man Utd talks for Antony