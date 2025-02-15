Ex-Man Utd keeper coach Hoek: Onana lacks De Gea consistency

Former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek says Andre Onana is struggling for consistency.

Hoek worked at United with David de Gea, now at Fiorentina, and says Onana lacks the Spaniard's consistency.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Heerenveen coach told American RG: “He can play at an incredibly high level and can reach an incredible level, but you have to do it three times a week, 50-60 times a year, which is very difficult.

"Consistency is the most important thing for a goalkeeper.

"De Gea was incredibly consistent in my two years with United, and when I look at Onana I see that he is not consistent. ”