Ex-Man Utd director applies for Liverpool job
Andy O'Boyle, Manchester United’s former deputy football director, wants to go to a rival.

He is said to have applied for a job at Liverpool as their new loans manager.

The Northern Irishman previously worked for the Reds as their first-team fitness coach.

He was then their head of elite performance before he moved to United in May 2022.He was working for football director John Murtough on data analytics at the time, per The Mail.

However, he departed soon after Murtaugh left his post, with INEOS now in charge at United.

