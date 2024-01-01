Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Rangnick humiliated me

Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Jones spoke about an incident with ex-coach Ralf Rangnick.

Jones was experiencing the latter days of his career at United when the current Austria manager came in for an interim spell.

When United lost 4-0 to Liverpool in April 2022, Jones recalls Rangnick’s fury.

"I've never lost my head in a dressing room and I've never been emotional enough to lose myself in the dressing room, and I think that's the only time in my career that I completely lost it," he said on the High Performance Podcast.

"I was absolutely raging. Raging. That he humiliated me. Humiliated me in front of an Anfield crowd first and foremost, fearsome rivals, and the fans and my family and the players.

"We were 2-0 down at half-time, weren't great, I don't think we had a shot on target first half. Nothing was coming off. And I'd actually done alright in the game.

"Considering where I'd been, what I'd been going through, knee and injury-wise. I'll look back at the game and I'll highlight anything, I didn't give the ball away, I was calm under pressure.

"I'm not saying I was exceptional but I definitely didn't deserve to come off at half-time. There were far worse players on the pitch that day, I was the easy one to come off. You're an easy scapegoat.

"At half-time I remember Ralf came in and said 'I'm going to make a change, Phil's going to come off'.

"I remember the whole dressing room went like (eyes open) as if to say, 'is he bringing Phil off here? ' I took my boots off and I slammed them on the floor and I said, 'You're taking the **** out of me'.

"Everyone said, 'calm down, calm down'. I get irate now, it really got to me."