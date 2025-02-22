Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd coach Ramsay: Minnesota move the right choice

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man Utd coach Ramsey: Minnesota move the right choice
Ex-Man Utd coach Ramsey: Minnesota move the right choiceTribalfootball
Eric Ramsay is convinced choosing Minnesota United for the next step in his career.

The former United set-piece coach, Ramsey left Minnesota last year.

"I am self-aware enough to know I am by no means the finished article as a head coach," Ramsay told BBC Sport.

"I wanted an experience that was going to give me the best chance to develop, the opportunity to make some mistakes and manage something that feels big.

"It feels like there is scrutiny on MLS. There is media to deal with. There is pressure you have to deal with exist, albeit not to the same extent as England.

"The Championship would have been equally as testing, if not more so, but with that constant nagging doubt, looking objectively, that there is a much shorter life-cycle for guys who go into that league. All round this was a relatively sensible decision."

