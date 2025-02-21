Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Ex-teammates rally to support Villa striker Rashford

Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future

Ansser Sadiq
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his futureAction Plus
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has continued his cryptic social media posts as he nears the end of his football ban.

The Frenchman has been out of action for nearly 18 months after testing positive for DHEA, initially receiving a four-year suspension.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His ban was later reduced after authorities ruled he had not knowingly taken the hormone, leading to his Juventus exit and free agency.

Pogba has since fueled speculation about his next move, frequently posting mysterious messages on social media.

Now, with his return to competitive football expected next month, fans are eager to see where he will play next.

In a post on Instagram, Pogba wrote: "Patience," as speculation continues to spread regarding the club where he may play next season.

Mentions
Pogba PaulManchester UnitedJuventusPremier League
Related Articles
Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale
Lingard rejects claims he helped "destroy the culture" at Man Utd
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji