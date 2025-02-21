Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has continued his cryptic social media posts as he nears the end of his football ban.

The Frenchman has been out of action for nearly 18 months after testing positive for DHEA, initially receiving a four-year suspension.

His ban was later reduced after authorities ruled he had not knowingly taken the hormone, leading to his Juventus exit and free agency.

Pogba has since fueled speculation about his next move, frequently posting mysterious messages on social media.

Now, with his return to competitive football expected next month, fans are eager to see where he will play next.

In a post on Instagram, Pogba wrote: "Patience," as speculation continues to spread regarding the club where he may play next season.