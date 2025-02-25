Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...

Ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth lands new job

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth lands new job
Ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth lands new jobTribalfootball
Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly taken on a consultancy role with Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Ashworth, who left United by “mutual consent” in December after just five months, will advise Warwickshire on high-performance matters, per The Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 53-year-old previously worked with the club’s audit committee in 2021 and now returns in a freelance capacity.

His short-lived United tenure reportedly cost the club over £4m, covering compensation to Newcastle and his severance package.

Reports suggest United were disappointed with Ashworth’s football knowledge, leading to his abrupt departure.

Ratcliffe is now keen to bring in “football expertise” rather than the “very UK-focused” perspective Ashworth provided.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Hoddle says Levy must invest in Tottenham or face further unrest from fans
Man Utd loan star Williams delighted as he scores his first goal for Cheltenham Town
Ratcliffe shuts down paid canteen for Man Utd staff as cost cutting continues