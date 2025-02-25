Ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth lands new job

Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly taken on a consultancy role with Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Ashworth, who left United by “mutual consent” in December after just five months, will advise Warwickshire on high-performance matters, per The Manchester Evening News.

The 53-year-old previously worked with the club’s audit committee in 2021 and now returns in a freelance capacity.

His short-lived United tenure reportedly cost the club over £4m, covering compensation to Newcastle and his severance package.

Reports suggest United were disappointed with Ashworth’s football knowledge, leading to his abrupt departure.

Ratcliffe is now keen to bring in “football expertise” rather than the “very UK-focused” perspective Ashworth provided.