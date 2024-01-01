Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd captain Bruce: Give Ten Hag time

Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce says Erik ten Hag should be given more time.

The Blackpool boss insists Ten Hag's future shouldn't be decided by today's result at Aston Villa.

"(Sir) Alex (Ferguson) had time to turn things around, and see how it ended. The same should apply to ten Hag," he told The Sun

"It is clear that the supporters are desperate to achieve success - but that was the case then too. United decided to keep Erik this summer.

"They made their decision and should stick with it now because, as we learned with Fergie, things can turn around. Just give him some time."

