Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag linked with Holland job

Paul Vegas
Sacked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is being discussed for the Holland job.

Ronald Koeman is under pressure after a disappointing run of results in the Nations League.

Ten Hag has been linked with Koeman's job and the prospect was discussed on De Telegraaf's podcast.

"With two defeats against Spain: why would you want to continue with the national coach?" Valentijn Driessen, head of football at De Telegraaf, asks himself out loud.

Mike Verweij agrees.

“The Dutch national team is not getting better under Koeman. You have to think about a coach who can make that happen,” he said.

“You can experiment with the World Cup qualifying matches, which you have to win with two fingers in your nose. But whether Koeman is the right man for that depends on the results in March.”

On Ten Hag, Verweij said: "He is the best available.

"(But) Ten Hag seems to me more of a field coach or club coach than a national coach."

 

