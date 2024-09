Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he'd like to take the Norway job in the future.

Solskjaer has been out of management since leaving United in November 2021.

And he says he'll be available when Stale Solbakken chooses to leave the Norway post.

"I am a proud Norwegian," said Solskjaer.

"When Ståle decides to leave, I am happy to enter into discussions. I am a Norwegian who is proud of where I come from."