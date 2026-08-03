Ex-Man United star backs Rashford for a 'positive impact' on Red Devils return

The England international is expected to link up with Michael Carrick's squad in Ireland from August 10th as part of their summer training camp.
Rashford spent the entire 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona, after falling out of Ruben Amorim's plans back in Manchester, and he could make his first United appearance in over a year in the August 12th friendly clash with Leeds United in Dublin.
Following England's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals last month, Rashford has not been in contact with United to discuss his future, with the LaLiga champions already confirming they will not be making a move to bring him back to Catalonia.
A summer exit could still be on the cards for Rashford - with Tottenham rumoured to be considering an offer if they can bring down United's £40M valuation - but former United striker Frazier Campbell believes the club should give him a chance before makng a sale decision on the 28-year-old.
"I don't know what's happening with him, but if he's happy to stay, you have Marcus Rashford in your team.
"It can be a big positive for us, if Marcus wants to stay and he's at it again, because he can play on the left-hand side or fill in up front."