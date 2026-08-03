Ex-Man United star backs Rashford for a 'positive impact' on Red Devils return

Marcus Rashford is due back in Manchester United preseason training next week as he prepares for a long awaited return at Old Trafford.

The England international is expected to link up with Michael Carrick's squad in Ireland from August 10th as part of their summer training camp.

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Rashford spent the entire 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona, after falling out of Ruben Amorim's plans back in Manchester, and he could make his first United appearance in over a year in the August 12th friendly clash with Leeds United in Dublin.

Following England's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals last month, Rashford has not been in contact with United to discuss his future, with the LaLiga champions already confirming they will not be making a move to bring him back to Catalonia.

A summer exit could still be on the cards for Rashford - with Tottenham rumoured to be considering an offer if they can bring down United's £40M valuation - but former United striker Frazier Campbell believes the club should give him a chance before makng a sale decision on the 28-year-old.

"I don't know what's happening with him, but if he's happy to stay, you have Marcus Rashford in your team.

"It can be a big positive for us, if Marcus wants to stay and he's at it again, because he can play on the left-hand side or fill in up front."