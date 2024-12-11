Ex-Man City winger SWP exclusive: How can you doubt Haaland?!

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has dismissed doubts around Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has battled for goalscoring form - just as City have struggled this season - and pundits are now pulling apart the centre-forward's game.

But SWP has dismissed the doubters and tells Tribalfootball.com: "I don't really listen to what many pundits say about specific players.

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion. If you look at a lot of Haaland's goals, he’s just standing still and in the right position at the right time, whether he moves 2 yards or 10 yards, or whether he just dips his shoulder like he did against Crystal Palace recently.

"He has the quality to get into the right areas and dispatch the ball more often than not. Haaland just needs to focus on keep scoring goals, getting in the right position and try to get into those positions where his teammates will find him."

Asked why it hasn't clicked for Haaland this season compared to previous campaigns, SWP added: "I think he's a victim of his own success to be honest.

"I don't believe we've seen a striker in England as prolific as Haaland in front of goal, he's been incredible the last two seasons.

"For him to have 13 league goals this season and still be getting stick, it's a new thing for the world of football.

"I don't doubt him at all. You can see he's still getting in good positions, making chances for himself.

"The more players come back from injury, and of course when De Bruyne gets up and running properly, you'd expect even more chances to fall his way.

"He's one player who I don't think many people at City will be worried about when it comes to scoring goals."

- Shaun Wright-Phillips was speaking to Tribalfootball.com