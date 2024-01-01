Tribal Football
Ex-Man City star Nasri tipped to buy football club
Tribalfootball
French streamer AmineMaTue has revealed he and Samir Nasri plan to buy a football club.

The former Manchester City and Arsenal attacker, now 37, has just signed for AmineMaTue Kings World Cup team.

And the streamer stated: "I still have things to finish but I've always told you, I have a dream, it's to buy a football club. I would like to buy it (the club), stream the matches to you and go as high as possible. Create a crazy story.

"I'm hooking up Samir (Nasri), I want to do it with him. I'm going to buy a football club with Samir Nasri. I'm taking him hostage here, but I swear he's hot. I think he's hot. I'm buying a football club with Samir Nasri and it will be the ultimate entertainment. It will be incredible." 

