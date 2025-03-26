Ex-Liverpool striker Owen happy to "chat" with Alexander-Arnold about Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says he's ready to speak with Trent Alexander-Arnold about his potential move to Real Madrid.

Claims this week have emerged of the Reds fullback agreeing Bosman terms with Real Madrid.

Owen, who also left Liverpool for Real, told the Liverpool Echo: "Would I be open for a chat? Of course, if he reached out for me, yeah. I have lots of people that I speak to. I work in television, I'm interviewing people all the time.

"I'm covering games, I'm in and around places and TV studios. I'm always chatting to people and people ask for advice and things like that. If Trent called me then of course I would."

He added: "There's no good or bad decision really. The only good or bad decision is the after time, in 10 years.

"That's the only reason you'll ever say it is a good or bad decision. Whereas when you live it, it's that way. I decided that at the time and I can't change it. From Trent's point of view, he'll make his decision based on all the facts in front of him, and that will be the right thing for him at this time.

"That's what he'll have to live with forever, and I'm sure he'll be comfortable with that. If other people have this opinion in the future, as I say, these after-timers, then, whatever. Just whatever. It doesn't matter."