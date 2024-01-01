Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool star Saunders: Alexander-Arnold best midfield option England has

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders says Trent Alexander-Arnold should be a first-choice for England's midfield at the Euros.

Saunders insists the Liverpool fullback would be good enough to start in Real Madrid's midfield.

"I've said in the past that if Trent Alexander-Arnold plays right-back, you have to score two goals because he gives one away. But in midfield I think he's more suitable. I think he's the most creative player, but it remains to be seen. I think he could play for Real Madrid in midfield,” he told TalkSport.

"You know that when the ball reaches him in the centre of the field, he manages to get a cross around people, hits a diagonal... But in the centre of the field I think it is more suitable, especially when moving to the right. It would match (Jude) Bellingham perfectly.”

