Big Sam: Klopp FAILED Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was let down at the club by Jurgen Klopp.

That is the view of former England manager Sam Allardyce, who gave his view on the right-back’s best position.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold may start in midfield for England at Euro 2024, as he is not Gareth Southgate’s favored starting right-back.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said: "Trent Alexander-Arnold ’s weakest point is his defending.

“It is difficult to understand that Jurgen Klopp was at Liverpool for so long and we still haven’t seen his defending get any better. When Liverpool had a tough time with injuries, he got exposed more than ever.

‌“He is a fantastic player and he’s brilliant on the ball. He can thread a 60-yard pass as well as anyone else can play a ball 20 yards, that’s how good his passing is.

“In the three-year period where Liverpool were winning the Premier League and Champions League he hardly ever had to defend, so that part of his game never really got exposed until they got a lot of injuries and started losing games.

“He got slaughtered for his defending but it looks like he’s overcome that due to the fact that he can also play in midfield."