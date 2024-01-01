Ex-Liverpool midfielder Thiago announces retirement

Former Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has retired from football due to injuries.

The Spanish midfielder, who is only 33, has hung up his playing boots once and for all.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star was expected to find a new team in Europe.

"I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time, I have enjoyed it," he posted on social media.

"Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way."

Alcantara had surgery on his hip near the end of the 2022-2023 season and never fully recovered.