Ex-Liverpool midfielder Clark sorry for Lijnders after Salzburg sack

Former Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark has commiserated with Pep Lijnders.

Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant has lost his job as the Red Bull Salzburg head coach.

While Klopp is soon going to become the global head of soccer for Red Bull in January, he could not stop them sacking his friend.

The club's CEO, Stephan Reiter, alongside the managing director, Rouven Schroder, said: "We began recently to analyse, as planned, what has unfortunately not been a satisfactory season so far. It was clear to see that, in many of our matches, we have been far short of our own requirements and aims.

"We have, therefore, become convinced that our team needs a new impulse under new management, even if we continued to hope for a turnaround until the end. We would like to thank Pep for his work.

"He put a lot of effort and passion into this and has provided important momentum for our further development. We are now very intensively looking for a new coach and will communicate as soon as a decision is made.

"We clearly want to start training again on January 3, 2025, with our new coach in place."

Clark, who moved to Salzburg from the Reds to work with Lijnders, wrote on Instagram: "Good luck in the future. Thank you for your trust in me."

