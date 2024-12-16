Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

RB Salzburg sack ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders

Paul Vegas
Salzburg have sacked Pepijn Lijnders
Salzburg have sacked Pepijn LijndersTribalfootball
RB Salzburg have sacked Pepijn Lijnders.

Lijnders, the  former Liverpool assistant coach, was appointed Salzburg coach in May.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his side winning two of the last three league games, including a 3-0 win over Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday, Salzburg chose to part ways with the Dutchman

"During the six months under Pepijn Lijnders, our qualification for the Champions League was a plus," the club said in a statement.

"After the successful start to the season, there have been many unsatisfactory performances, however, which have led to RB Salzburg being ten points off the top of the Bundesliga."

 

 

"We are now very intensively looking for a new coach and will communicate as soon as a decision is made. We clearly want to start training again on January 3rd with our new coach in place."

 

Mentions
BundesligaSalzburgLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hallgrimsson on Kelleher's minutes at Liverpool: We would like our players to play
Vasco da Gama's president desperate to keep Coutinho with new loan proposed
Fulham ace Robinson linked with Liverpool move as he likes fan's suggestive comments