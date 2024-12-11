Ex-Liverpool defender Klavan announces plans for Estonia FA presidency

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has announced his retirement.

Klavan left Liverpool for Cagliari summer 2018. Three years later he moved to Estonia's Paide Linnameeskond.

In the summer of 2023, he then joind Kalev Tallinn.

Now the experienced centre-back has announced that he is ending his career.

And Klavan revealed: "My next big dream is a dream for Estonian football. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association in 2025."