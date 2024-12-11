Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash

Ex-Liverpool defender Klavan announces plans for Estonia FA presidency

Paul Vegas
Ex-Liverpool defender Klavan announces plans for Estonia FA presidency
Ex-Liverpool defender Klavan announces plans for Estonia FA presidencyAction Plus
Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has announced his retirement.

Klavan left Liverpool for Cagliari summer 2018.  Three years later he moved to Estonia's Paide Linnameeskond.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the summer of 2023, he then joind Kalev Tallinn.

Now the experienced centre-back has announced that he is ending his career.

And Klavan revealed: "My next big dream is a dream for Estonian football. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association in 2025."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlavan RagnarLiverpoolCagliariPaide LinnameeskondTallinna KalevFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like him
Middlesbrough boss Carrick confident keeping Doak
Sutton thinks Kelleher will leave Liverpool once Mamardashvili joins