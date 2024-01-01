Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp: BVB return a dream come true
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted being back with Borussia Dortmund yesterday.

Klopp took part in the tribute match between former Dortmund pair Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Ex-BVB coach Klopp took charge of Blaszczykowski's side for the testimonial.

He later smiled: "It's a lifelong dream come true. I wanted to have that again. 

"Just a few months ago, I was given an emotional farewell in Liverpool. Today it was very emotional again. 

"Some people might say that today he's like this and tomorrow he'll be like that. I explain it like this: when you have three children, you love them all. And that's the same with my three clubs. I love them all."

On what he has been doing since leaving Anfield, Klopp added: "I'm working, but not as much as I used to.

"I'm not just doing nothing, but sometimes I am. I don't miss anything!"

