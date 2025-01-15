Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp again takes aim at calendar; opens door to management return

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has again railed against the football calendar.

Klopp held his first media conference as Red Bull global football director on Tuesday.

And he stated: "I don't know if I can say this, but I don't like the Club World Cup. It's simple: the championships start immediately in the summer and at a certain point we have to say no. We should reduce the number of matches in some championships, not add others.

"I've been fighting and speaking for a decade; in the summer there must be time for other sports like handball, skiing, because the less you see something, the more you love it."

Of returning to the bench in the future, Klopp also stated: "When I left Liverpool, I thought I was no longer the right man for the job and I still think it was the right decision.

"I don't know what will happen in five years, I can't rule out that one day I'll return to the bench..."