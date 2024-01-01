Inter Milan attacker Zielinski: I discussed Liverpool move with Klopp at his home

Inter Milan attacker Piotr Zielinski has recalled coming close to joining Liverpool.

Zielinski was still with Napoli when he held talks with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp invited me to his house,” Zielinski told FootTruck.

“Liverpool sent a private jet to pick me up. I was shocked because it was the first time I travelled on that means of transport. When we landed, we took the bus to go to Klopp’s. It was a building, he had everything there.

“The conversation was great. Klopp told me that I am a mix between Fabregas and Gundogan in his opinion. I didn’t understand anything, but my agent spoke German and told me everything.

“When we were leaving, I managed to take a picture with Klopp.”

He added, “They offered €18.5m, but Udinese wanted something more.

“Nevertheless, Liverpool couldn’t exceed a certain limit for me, as I wasn’t a top player yet. The other side of the coin is that I also didn’t feel like that."