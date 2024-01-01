Ex-Hyde boss McGurk: Everton fans will love Ndiaye

David McGurk is backing Everton's move to Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye.

McGurk handed Ndiaye a senior debut as manager of Hyde United.

The former York City defender told the Liverpool Echo: “It’s nice to think that a player you worked with is now worth around £15million and I enjoyed watching him perform in the World Cup for Senegal against England. I’ve kept a close track on him because the kid deserves it.

“There are a lot of egos in football – especially at the highest level – but he was just so passionate about playing and you’ll see that with his performances. I think the Everton fans will love him on the ball and they’ll love him even more off the ball because he gives absolutely everything.”

McGurk also recalled: “We knew we were really lucky to get Iliman. We’d been trying to sign him for a couple of months but Sheffield United were trying to get him loaned out to a higher level.

“I think we got him on deadline day because there were no other options but from the moment he came in he was way above our level and you could tell that from the very first training session. The lads were kind of like, ‘wow, who’s this kid?’

“That was just on a skill level but what also impressed the squad and myself over the next few weeks was his mentality and the fact that he was prepared to work hard. He embraced the situation and there were no airs and graces about him.

“Our players, including the centre-forward Chris Sharp (son of Everton legend Graeme Sharp) really went out to protect him on the pitch. He could take the hits, but it was like, ‘we know this kid is special and we like him because he comes in and works hard’.”