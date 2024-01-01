Tribal Football
Ex-Hibs boss Montgomery joins Tottenham staff
Premier League side Tottenham have made key changes to Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff.

The Australian first team coach will take charge for the second season at the London outfit.

Per The Standard, there is a void on the staff as Chris Davies departed earlier this month.

He has seen his place taken by Matt Wells, the former academy player and Under-18s boss.

Spurs have also confirmed the arrivals of two new staff members in Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo.

Former Scotland Under-21 international Montgomery was coaching at Hibernian previously.

Portuguese coach Raimundo worked closely with Montgomery at the Scottish club.

