Ex-Feyenoord coach Jacobs: Slot will want this Feyenoord star at Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Former Feyenoord coach Ron Jacobs can see Igor Paixao moving to Liverpool.

Jacobs rates Paixao ahead of Cody Gakpo and believes Reds manager Arne Slot would be keen on a reunion with the Brazil international.

"I really think he makes Liverpool stronger. Arne Slot must also enjoy its development?" said Jacobs.

“(Cody) Gakpo is of course also a fantastic player and does well at Liverpool, but I like Paixão better. I wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool reports to Feyenoord."

Jacobs was asked what Paixão should go for.

“Pfft, 40 or 50 million? That's not difficult to get in England!"

Former Holland international Eljero Elijah also said: “If they are smart, they let him go. They can now ask for the grand prize. This is his third season, right? AC Milan also signed up for Santiago Giménez for its goals in Europe. This will also happen with Paixão.

“Clubs just below the European top, which can surprise. Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, teams like that.

“He can really be a surprise there. He should not aim too high or he may disappear from the scene.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePaixao IgorLiverpoolFeyenoordFootball Transfers
