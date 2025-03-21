Mamardashvili lays out Liverpool ambitions

Giorgi Mamardashvili says he's ready to fight for his place at Liverpool.

The Valencia goalkeeper will move to Anfield this summer, where he is expected to compete with Alisson for a place between the posts.

"I'm going to Liverpool to fight for first place," he told Geo Team.

"I will go there and do my best and I don't know what they will decide afterwards. I don't decide who plays and who doesn't."

As Georgia international Mamardashvili arrives, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to leave Liverpool this summer.