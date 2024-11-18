Liverpool boss Slot says he misses his family in the Netherlands

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has explained a slight issue that he is having at the club.

Slot’s side are top of the Premier League and in the Champions League group stages as well.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Slot is happy with his start to life in England, he did admit to missing his family.

"My family has stayed in Holland," he stated to LFC TV.

"That means that if I'm here, actually 99% of my time is just working. Maybe occasionally play a game of padel with my staff members, so still Liverpool involved!

"Go home, eat, take the computer out, watch the training session back, prepare for the meeting in the weekend. So if there's a day off, it's always a bit like 'Hmm, I would have preferred to have a training session!'.

"The question is if you are becoming better like this because you can also do too much. But for now it works for me. We play many games, family comes over once in a while."