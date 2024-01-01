Ex-Everton chief Wyness convinced Slot part of Liverpool transfer planning

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness believes that new Liverpool boss Arne Slot will have a say in transfers.

The Dutch coach is coming into the Anfield club to replace Jurgen Klopp, who was one of the club’s legendary coaches.

However, Wyness spoke on the Inside Track podcast and suggested that Slot was walking into a great setup where he will have the time to find his feet.

He stated: "They’ll give Arne Slot the time to settle in and look at the assets, and I’m sure he’s been doing that.

"We know there has been some change at the top level, with the directors and so on. Slot will have had a baptism of fire in terms of the data. The transfer team will have spent countless hours putting that together.

"He’s now got to work with the powers that be above him, making sure this is the squad he wants. He won’t have the final say in the transfers, but he’ll be involved heavily. I’d say they wouldn’t go ahead with a transfer unless he’s bought into the deal.

"Slot’s got a big job ahead to fill Klopp’s shoes, so he’ll want to make sure he gets off with a cohesive squad. He’ll have the full support to do it – there’s no doubt."