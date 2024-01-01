Ex-Everton chief Wyness can see Onana joining Arsenal; slams Ratcliffe

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness understands that Amadou Onana wants to leave the club.

The Belgian midfielder, who is being linked to Premier League giants Arsenal, could be ready to jump ship from Goodison Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

Onana has made no secret of his desire to play at the very highest level in the coming years.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Onana is one who I think will go. I believe from my sources there is interest from Arsenal, and that’s something which could materialize.

“He’s exactly the kind of player Arteta likes, and I’ve heard certainly that negotiations are ongoing.

“We’d all like to keep (Jarrad) Branthwaite. The way Man United and Ratcliffe have handled that negotiation has been very poor.

“As for Everton, the point is that everything we do is managed for the long-term, and the age of the squad is at the core of that.”