Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Ex-Everton chief Wyness can see Onana joining Arsenal; slams Ratcliffe

Ex-Everton chief Wyness can see Onana joining Arsenal; slams Ratcliffe
Ex-Everton chief Wyness can see Onana joining Arsenal; slams Ratcliffe
Ex-Everton chief Wyness can see Onana joining Arsenal; slams RatcliffeAction Plus
Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness understands that Amadou Onana wants to leave the club.

The Belgian midfielder, who is being linked to Premier League giants Arsenal, could be ready to jump ship from Goodison Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onana has made no secret of his desire to play at the very highest level in the coming years.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Onana is one who I think will go. I believe from my sources there is interest from Arsenal, and that’s something which could materialize. 

“He’s exactly the kind of player Arteta likes, and I’ve heard certainly that negotiations are ongoing. 

“We’d all like to keep (Jarrad) Branthwaite. The way Man United and Ratcliffe have handled that negotiation has been very poor. 

“As for Everton, the point is that everything we do is managed for the long-term, and the age of the squad is at the core of that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AmadouEvertonArsenalManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal in Everton talks for Onana
Ray Parlour exclusive: Onana ideal for Arsenal; Lehmann wrong about Arteta
Arsenal make Everton approach for Onana