Arsenal make Everton approach for Onana

Arsenal have registered their interest with Everton for Amadou Onana.

BBC Sport says Arsenal have made an enquiry for the Belgium midfielder this week.

It's suggested Everton will sell this summer at a starting price of £50m.

Onana is preparing for the Euros kickoff and said last week: "In previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well take the step higher to the top clubs.

"That's something I'm striving for. I feel like showing myself at the European summit. This European Championship is the stage."

