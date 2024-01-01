Arsenal in Everton talks for Onana

Arsenal are said to have made contact with Everton to sign one of their top talents.

The Gunners are speaking with the Goodison Park club over a potential deal for midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgian is a hot property this summer, with several top clubs chasing his signature.

As he plays at Euro 2024 in Germany, The Mail states that Onana’s future will be decided in England.

Everton are willing to sell Onana, as they want to ease their financial situation.

However, they will only accept a fee of £50 million for the 22-year-old midfielder.