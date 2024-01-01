Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal in Everton talks for Onana

Arsenal in Everton talks for Onana
Arsenal in Everton talks for Onana
Arsenal in Everton talks for OnanaAction Plus
Arsenal are said to have made contact with Everton to sign one of their top talents.

The Gunners are speaking with the Goodison Park club over a potential deal for midfielder Amadou Onana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Belgian is a hot property this summer, with several top clubs chasing his signature.

As he plays at Euro 2024 in Germany, The Mail states that Onana’s future will be decided in England.

Everton are willing to sell Onana, as they want to ease their financial situation.

However, they will only accept a fee of £50 million for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Mentions
Onana AmadouArsenalEvertonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ray Parlour exclusive: Onana ideal for Arsenal; Lehmann wrong about Arteta
Arsenal make Everton approach for Onana
Arsenal open talks with Everton for Onana