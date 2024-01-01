Ex-Everton chief backs Dyche after poor start to the season

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has received an emphatic backing from a former executive.

Ex-Everton chief Keith Wyness, who has been commenting a great deal on club matters lately, spoke about their poor start to the season.

While Wyness knows that the Toffees must improve to avoid relegation, he believes Dyche can get them out of this mess.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness stated: “If I was still involved with the club, I wouldn’t even be thinking about moving Sean Dyche on.

“He’s shown in the last two seasons that he has been the most important person in keeping the club together. He has done that alongside (director of football) Kevin Thelwell despite their being an absent owner at the helm.

“Dyche has done a great job. I think he deserves time from the fans to turn this around with a new squad, and I believe he will do.

“He’s right for a relegation battle. but I don’t think Everton will be in there.

“This start will soon be in the rear-view mirror. If you take away the points deduction last season, Everton would have been mid-table – and that’s where they should be setting their sights this year.

“I’m aware that they have to get going, but I’m confident that they will do.”