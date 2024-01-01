Ex-Everton captain Stubbs welcomes Friedkin takeover

Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs has welcomed the club's potential sale to the Friedkin Group.

It's been announced today that the Friedkin Group have reached agreement with Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94 per cent stake in the club.

Stubbs told BBC Sport: "I think this has been hugely important for Everton, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. The one thing that you couldn’t relay with Everton was stability.

"I think what this will do is, it will bring stability. I think Daniel Friedkin’s played it unbelievably well. I think he’s been very clever because he walked away from it initially, waited to see if there was any interest there and then he’s come in at the very end.

"He already knew exactly what was going on. To be honest, he is the best option, there’s no doubt about that."