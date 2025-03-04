Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions

Manchester United are in desperate need of a goalscorer but must choose between Vitor Gyokeres and Geovany Quenda this summer.

This is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his GiveMeSport column who states that Gyokeres has been identified as a key target for United in the summer due to his relationship with current manager Ruben Amorim which may lure him to the club who sit 14th in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swedish international has scored an impressive 80 goals in 89 appearances for the Portuguese side and after Paris Saint-Germain reportedly dropped out of the race for him he could be their biggest target as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Amorim has also been interested in Geovany Quenda with MEN Sport reporting that he has been a long-term target for the Reds. However, Romano believes that due to the club's financial situation, it could be a case of one or the other for United in the summer as their purse strings are tightened by owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Current strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund do not look cut out for the Premier League and have failed to impress this season. United will have a striker at the top of their priority list when the season ends but must choose between the two young strikers who may transform the club if swapped for their current options who have failed to make an impact.