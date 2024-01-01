Ex-coach: Bayern Munich star Musiala always planned for England

Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala could have been a Lion this summer.

The attacking midfielder had his heart set on playing for England in the past.

However, an intervention from then-Germany head coach Joachim Low changed his mind.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart but moved to England at the age of seven, spending time at the Chelsea academy.

He was then pinched by Bayern Munich, as he was moving back to Germany with his family.

Andrew Martin, who used to coach Musiala, told The Sun: “It was always going to be England.

“I vividly remember having conversations with him and his dad (Daniel Richard).

“Jamal played for both countries at Under-15s and the report back was that he preferred England.

“He felt more at home there, he played for Chelsea and there were other Chelsea boys in the England squad, and he knew others from playing on the academy circuit.

“But sadly for English football, at 16 Jamal decided not to sign for Chelsea and moved to Bayern Munich.

“I know that that shifted it all, they put it completely the other way.

"He was playing for Bayern, he was on the academy circuit there. Bayern made a clear pathway.

“I remember at the time Jamal went to meet Jogi Low and the academy director at Bayern.

“They made a clear pathway of how he would get into the Bayern first team and the German first team.

“I think once you meet the first-team manager as a 16-17-year-old, I think your decision is made for you. That’s pretty impressive that they made the time to do that.

“He wanted it to be England but then it was the move to Germany that swayed everything, with the help of Low and the help of the Bayern set-up.

“They made a clear pathway for him and a year later he was playing in the Bayern first team.”