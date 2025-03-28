Ex-Chelsea striker Mutu offers advice to Mudryk amid ban

Former Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu has offered advice to Mykhailo Mudryk over his doping case.

Mudryk has been suspended since December, though an appeal is expected to be lodged.

Mutu was banned for seven months while with Chelsea for taking cocaine, it led to the Romanian having to pay back part of his salary to the Blues.

"I don’t know what sanction he is facing, but I know he continues to defend his innocence,” Mutu told The Telegraph. “The only thing I can tell him is to focus on his return, not to lose the excitement of being the player he was not so long ago.

“Taking cocaine during my time at Chelsea was the worst decision I could have made in my career.

“I was alone and sad, but neither depression nor anything else justified my actions.

“I should have asked for help, and I didn’t. However, you learn from everything in life, and that lesson made me a better person – much more mature and self-aware. And I’m proud of that.”