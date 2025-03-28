Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star

Ex-Chelsea striker Mutu offers advice to Mudryk amid ban

Paul Vegas
Ex-Chelsea striker Mutu offers advice to Mudryk amid ban
Ex-Chelsea striker Mutu offers advice to Mudryk amid banAction Plus
Former Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu has offered advice to Mykhailo Mudryk over his doping case.

Mudryk has been suspended since December, though an appeal is expected to be lodged.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mutu was banned for seven months while with Chelsea for taking cocaine, it led to the Romanian having to pay back part of his salary to the Blues.

"I don’t know what sanction he is facing, but I know he continues to defend his innocence,” Mutu told The Telegraph. “The only thing I can tell him is to focus on his return, not to lose the excitement of being the player he was not so long ago.

“Taking cocaine during my time at Chelsea was the worst decision I could have made in my career.

“I was alone and sad, but neither depression nor anything else justified my actions.

“I should have asked for help, and I didn’t. However, you learn from everything in life, and that lesson made me a better person – much more mature and self-aware. And I’m proud of that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMutu AdrianMudryk MykhailoChelsea
Related Articles
Jordan willing to help Chelsea co-owners: Time to build things
Chelsea and Sancho ponder next move as Man Utd wait
Real Madrid look to replace Andriy Lunin with out of favour Chelsea 'keeper