Jordan willing to help Chelsea co-owners: Time to build things

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has put his hand up to join Chelsea.

Jordan has declared he's willing to help Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali over their management of the club.

“Not involved with them commercially, involved with them to have discussions,” Jordan said on his talkSPORT show when asked by fellow host Jim White about helping Boehly and Eghbali.

"Because they like some of the things that have been written, they pay attention to some of the things that I've said about them. That doesn't give me any cachet or kudos, it's just an observation."

Asked about speaking with the billionaire pair, Jordan continued: “Yes and no, just out of maudlin interest. In the same way that I was motivated to sit talking to Boehly in Qatar, because these guys are influential people. Whilst I consider it to be a manufactured football club, much to the irritation of Chelsea fans, it is a big football club now, in terms of the scale that Roman Abramovich gave it, so it's interesting.”

He added: “I don't know the personalities. I spent a bit of time with Todd, I don't know Eghbali, various people I know that are representing Chelsea are working with them and there's opportunities for me to perhaps go and watch Chelsea games and get myself involved in that sort of framework if I wanted to, in terms of having discussions with these sort of guys.

"But I've always believed that the Chelsea project is a very interesting one, it's a very different one. All the criticism that's been laid at the door of Boehly about the decisions that he's made, have been made by people that don't have the understanding of what great wealth does.

"It has a time to build things, and we live in a micromanaged world where the next game counts, if you lose the next game, you're a disaster. He's not worried about that."