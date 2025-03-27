Real Madrid look to replace Andriy Lunin with out of favour Chelsea 'keeper

Real Madrid are looking to replace back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with Chelsea's out of favour shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Lunin, 26, is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer in pursuit of more regular first team football.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ukrainian has impressed in the few chances he’s had but has failed to supplant first-choice Thibaut Courtois, despite his ongoing injury issues.

Madrid will look to re-sign Arrizabalaga, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan with the Spanish giants, as their new back-up.

It’s understood that Bournemouth will seek to challenge the current European champions and make Arrizabalaga’s loan a permanent move in the summer.