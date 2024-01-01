Ex-Chelsea striker Gudjohnsen convinced son Adri has big future

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen is convinced son Andri has a big future in the game.

Now with Gent, Gudjohnsen Jr featured on the Europa Conference League defeat at Chelsea last week.

Eidur admitted: “I couldn’t see how Andri would be a player when he was a kid. I’m not being negative, but he was a small, fat little boy who walked around with a ball under his arm!

“Only when he was seven or eight years old did I realise he could become a professional. He made really big steps in the academy of Espanyol when we were living there after my move to Barcelona.

“Andri has the ability to play as a complete striker. I never considered myself to be a complete striker when I played because I always needed to have a player in front of me. Andri doesn’t need that. He is a pure striker and he relies on support and power from the midfield players and the wingers.

“Andri is strong in the air - much better than his dad. He is skilful, thanks to the fact that he had his academy years in Spain, and he reads the game well. He has it all in his locker. I can see him going only one direction - and that is up.

“I don’t say this as a father but as an analyst. I can see he has all the potential to grow to a higher level and make more steps in his career.

“Don’t forget, this is only his second season playing against men. In Sweden, he had a tough time because the coach for some reason was not keen on him.

“At his second club, Lyngby, they knew after just three training sessions that this boy was the perfect striker for them. And now he is in Belgium with Gent.”

