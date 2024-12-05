Ex-Chelsea star Oscar leaves China as Internacional declare interest

Ex-Chelsea star Oscar has left the Chinese Super League after more than seven years.

The Brazilian signed for Shanghai Port back in 2017, much to the shock of fans worldwide.

The midfielder was at his peak and seen as a top player in his position in the world.

After three league titles and hundreds of millions in earnings, Oscar tearfully bid farewell to the club and its fans.

Internacional manager Eduardo Coudet has said recently about signing the veteran: "Our only goal, the player we are going to try moving forward, is Oscar. I want to bring in Oscar.

"I've already spoken to his manager, he can't stand me anymore. I want Oscar.

"The board ask me not to talk, but sometimes I talk too much."

