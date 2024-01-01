Ex-Chelsea keeper coach Lollichon: I almost convinced Cech to come out of retirement this season

Former Chelsea goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon admits he tried to tee up a reunion with Petr Cech for this season.

Now keeper coach with L2 Dunkerque, Lollichon says he tried to convince the former Chelsea No1 about coming out of retirement for the French club.

He told La Voix du Nord: "I tried something crazy.

"I sent a message to Petr Cech, I suggested he come to Dunkerque, because he's crazy too, he plays ice hockey now.

"I offered him a six-month contract, so that we could experience something incredible. It would have created a huge buzz, but beyond that, it was the possibility of working together again. He replied with a smiley face, and then nothing. That's rare.

"It meant that he was starting to think about it. The next morning, he called me: 'Christophe, with my tendons, I'm not going to be able to'..."