PSG defender Beraldo on Chelsea radar

PSG defender Lucas Beraldo is on the radar of Chelsea.

Over the summer, PSG snubbed interest from several big clubs for Beraldo, including Chelsea.

Now Chelsea expert Simon Phillips, via Substack, states that Chelsea are still interested in Beraldo.

However, it will be difficult for Chelsea to get a deal done, unless Beraldo's playing time is significantly reduced by coach Luis Enrique.

Beraldo has made three international appearances for Brazil. His contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2028.

