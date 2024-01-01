Ex-Chelsea keeper Begovic joins Aldershot preseason

Former Chelsea ace Asmir Begovic has been spotted training with a non-league team.

Begovic is keeping himself fit and wants to stay as close to the game as possible.

Advertisement Advertisement

The shot stopper ran down his contract at Queens Park Rangers and has not played professionally since.

Per The Sun, the 37-year-old will be joining up with non-league side Aldershot Town for pre-season.

He will be hoping to get himself fit and then earn a permanent move, either to Aldershot or another team.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina legend's presence at Aldershot has something to do with a personal relationship.

He is close with the lower division club's goalkeeping coach David Smalley.